Anushka Sharma’s bikini pic leads to hilarious memes, fans involve Priyanka Chopra too, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:48 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma is chilling with husband Virat Kohli in West Indies but continues to make headlines in India.The actor had recently shared a picture of herself in a white and orange bikini from her beach outing which soon turned into a meme on social media.

Anushka had posted the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Sun kissed & blessed.” It went on to garner over 2 million likes within a day on the picture sharing platform. Husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, who is leading Team India in the ongoing one-day series against West Indies, had reacted to it with heart and kiss emojis.

However, the stunning beach picture of the actor was soon turned into a meme by her fans who couldn’t get over the colour combination of her bikini. While some combined her picture with her still from her last film Sui Dhaaga to explain the difference between a current girlfriend and an ex, some used the collage to differentiate between a person’s stay-at-home look and his/her party avatar.

#AnushkaSharma



Pic 1 : Actress in Star Plus Serial



Pic 2 : Actress in Real Life pic.twitter.com/UfL8gM1wFH — it's_me_.DK._🙃 (@_branded_kamina) August 19, 2019

Some fans combined her picture with actor Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress which continues to remain one of the most popular memes in Bollywood. Many other memes showed her sitting in a cricket stadium with Virat looking out for her from the field.

From comparing her picture to the popular VLC media player to calling her a road stoppage sign, the funny memes were enough to leave her fans in splits.

Pic 1 older version of VLC

Pic 2 Updated version of VLC

but this is damn hot 🔥💃🔥#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/FrPrn0ccM7 — Mr.Vinnu😎😎 (@111Vinodkumar) August 19, 2019

Anushka and Virat are frequently spotted together during their free time in West Indies. She had recently opened up taking out time for each other amid their busy schedules. She told Filmfare in an interview, “Those are the moments you steal when you lead lives that are so demanding. For that, your priorities have to be set. I’m never going to be like, ‘Oh please spend more time with me at the cost of your work’. No, please do your work. He’s the same with me. When you respect each other’s work and your own, there’s respect in the marriage.”

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 10:46 IST