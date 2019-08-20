Music composer Khayyam dead: PM Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar lead country in paying tributes

music

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali among others have mourned the death of music composer Khayyam, calling his passing away an end of a musical era.

The 92-year-old composer, best known for his music in classic films such as Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, passed away after prolonged illnesses at a hospital here on Monday.

In a tweet, the PM said: “The country will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening.”

India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2019

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also offered his condolences on Khayyam’s passing away. He wrote on Twitter, “a legend in music .. a soft spoken amiable soul .. one that contributed to several films and some of the more important ones of mine .. passes away .. KHAYAM sahib .. for all the memorable music he conducted and produced .. prayers condolences.”

T 3262 - .. a legend in music .. a soft spoken amiable soul .. one that contributed to several films and some of the more important ones of mine .. passes away .. KHAYAM sahib .. for all the memorable music he conducted and produced .. prayers condolences ☘️🌿 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 19, 2019

Lata Mangeshkar also took to Twitter and wrote that composer was not only a great musician but also a kind hearted man. “Great musician and a man with a kind heart, Khayyam sahab isn’t with us anymore. I am so saddened to hear this, I can’t put it in words. With Khayyam sahab, an era of music has ended. I offer my humble tribute to him,” she posted.

Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa’n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/8d1iAM2BPd — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, the iconic singer said Khayyam made music to her liking and though she loved working with him, she was also scared because he was a perfectionist.

“Khayyam sahab would treat me as his younger sister. For me, he used to make his special songs. I loved working with him but would also be a little scared because he was a perfectionist. His understanding and knowledge of Shayari was exceptional,” she said.

Khayyam sahab mujhe apni choti behen maante the. Wo mere liye apni khas pasand ke gaane banaate the.Unke saath kaam karte waqt bahut accha lagta tha aur thoda darr bhi lagta tha kyo ki wo bade perfectionist the.Unki shayari ki samajh bahut kamaal thi. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Isiliye Meer Taqi Meer jaise mahan shayar ki shayari unhone filmon mein laayi. Dikhayi diye yun,jaisi khubsoorat ghazal ho ya apne aap raaton mein jaise geet ,Khaiyyam sahab ka sangeet hamesha dil ko choo jaata tha.Raag Pahadi unka pasandida raag tha. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Aisi na jaane kitni baatein yaad aarahi hai, wo gaane wo recordings yaad aarahi hain.Aisa sangeetkar shayad phir kabhi na hoga. Main unko aur unke sangeet ko vandan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away. He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough ‘Voh subah kabhi to aayegi’.”

Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away . He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough " voh subah kabhi to aayehi " — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 19, 2019

Umrao Jaan director Muzaffar Ali remembered Khayyam as a “storehouse of feelings, emotions and music”. “I had a very long association with him starting from ‘Umrao Jaan’. We also did ‘Anjuman’ and ‘Zooni’, which is unreleased, together. I’ve been very close to him and couldn’t imagine music without him,” Ali told PTI.

Reminiscing the memories of Rekha-fronted 1982 classic, the director said it took Khayyam and him almost two years to create music for the film.

“Day in, day out, I used to go to him. He used to stay at my house. It was an evolution of music. Today, no composer, director or producer will spend so much time on making the music. We left no stone unturned for this film’s music,” he said.

Actor Rishi Kapoor too posted on the microblogging site, “RIP. Khayyam sahab.” The musician’s other notable works include films such as Trishul, Noorie and Shola Aur Shabnam.

RIP. Khayyam sahab. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 19, 2019

Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday.

