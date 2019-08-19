Anushka Sharma’s sun-kissed pic in bikini from West Indies has Virat Kohli gushing with love, see it here

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma seems to be on a long break from movies and is enjoying every moment of it. She is currently with her husband Virat Kohli. The latter is leading the Indian cricket team on their tour of West Indies.

On Monday, the actor shared a picture of herself from one of the many beaches of West Indies and wrote: “Sun kissed & blessed.” In the picture, Anushka is wearing an orange, white and pink coloured bikini. She sports a pair of sun glasses and smiles happily. She is sitting on the sands as the gentle waves of the sea spread around her. Her hair is tied back in what appears to be a small bun.

Among those who are a fan of the picture was her husband Virat. Reacting to it, Virat left red-heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments section. There were many fans too, who left appreciative notes. One said “hello sunshine” while another wrote “nice picture”.

Anushka has earlier shared a number of pictures from a shoot she had done for Filmfare magazine. Needless to say, she looked stunning in them, be it in western outfits or a saree.

Anushka’s last release was Zero, which failed to impress at the box office. She played a woman named Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a wheelchair-bound NASA scientist with cerebral palsy. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, Virat was gaga over his wife’s performance. He had taken to Twitter in December last year and wrote: “Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding.”

Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding. 👌👌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 23, 2018

While she hasn’t signed any new films, her production company would be producing a series for Netflix. On being asked about her future plans, Anushka had told Hindustan Times in the past, “The best situation for me to be in — as an actor as well as the audience — would be to watch a film which is entertaining but it must also leave some thoughts — in a very subtle manner — in your mind to ponder over.”

