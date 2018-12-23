Virat Kohli reviews wife Anushka Sharma’s Zero, calls her performance outstanding

Actor Anushka Sharma has picked quite a few distinct roles in the recent years and is now back on screen with Zero in a new role. She plays Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a wheelchair-bound NASA scientist with cerebral palsy in the film. Zero also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif as a dwarf and an alcoholic movie star, respectively. As the film hit theatres this Friday, Anushka’s husband and cricketer Virat Kohli also took out time to watch the movie in Australia.

He took to Twitter to appreciate Zero, especially his wife’s performance. He tweeted, “Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding.”

Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding. 👌👌 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 23, 2018

Anushka was last seen as Mamta, a small town married woman in Sui Dhaaga alongside Varun Dhawan. Virat is currently on cricket tour. He was spotted at a mall in Melbourne where he is supposed to have watched the film. Anushka had taken a short break from the promotions of the film to join him in Australia for their first wedding anniversary on December 11.

Zero brings back the trio of Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka after their 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film was received with mixed response and the opening collection was less than what was expected of the movie. After opening at Rs 20 crore, the film showed a slight decline on Saturday with collections of around Rs 18 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 13:28 IST