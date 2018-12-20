Zero song Heer Badnaam features Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and a surprise. Watch video

Zero is just a day away from releasing and its new song, Heer Badnaam, gives us a character sketch of Katrina Kaif’s character Babita Kumar, the love that Shah Rukh Khan’s Bauaa has for her and a surprise. Heer Badnaam features Katrina as a glamourous superstar on the downward spiral with alcohol issues. While we get to see her fanboy, Bauaa, we also meet actor Abhay Deol. He plays Katrina’s love interest Nikhil Kumar in the film.

The chorus of the song is similar to the popular Punjabi number Daru Badnaam by Kamal Kahlon and Param Singh. Heer Badnaam shows Katrina’s character Babita Kumari in action on the sets with SRK completely enthralled.

While she is in the get-up of a dead bride in one scene, she aces an action scene in the other. She can also be seen taking a dig at the paparazzi as she speaks about headlines resulting from her short dress slipping off her shoulders. She is later seen drunk, moving into the crowd of her fans while in her night dress with a vodka bottle in hand.

The song shows her stardom in full glory with Shah Rukh being a huge fan of the movie actor and can be seen cheering her in the theatre. Sung by Romy and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been penned by Kumaar.

Also featuring Anushka Sharma, Zero has Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before role of a dwarf called Bauaa Singh. He hails from Meerut and is on the lookout for a bride. Anushka plays a NASA scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. The trailer of the film was liked by the audience and left them wondering as it ended with a rocket launch. Shah Rukh had also shared a new poster throwing light on another character - - a chimpanzee.

The film has a few interesting songs including Katrina’s dance number Husn Parcham. It also has a romantic song Mere Naam Tu picturised on Anushka and Shah Rukh with several special effects. Salman Khan has also performed a special dance number Issaqbaazi in the film and can be seen matching steps with the visually challenged Bauaa.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 15:18 IST