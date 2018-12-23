Zero box office day 2: Shah Rukh Khan film shows decline, collects estimated Rs 16 cr on Saturday

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Zero witnessed a good opening on the day of its release but faired lower than the expectations as weekend rolled in. Zero box office collection stands at an estimated Rs 35 crore after two days of release. The film opened with Rs 20 crore on a working Friday and was expected to show growth during the weekend but fell on Saturday to around Rs 16 crore as per early estimates. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the film has collected about Rs 35 crore in two days.

The film stars Shah Rukh in the role of a dwarf Bauaa Singh who is on the lookout for a bride. He meets Aafia, a NASA scientist with cerebral palsy played by Anushka Sharma and Babita Kumari, a glamourous Bollywood star struggling with alcoholism played by Katrina Kaif. The film is a love triangle with an elaborate story and was received with mixed response by the critics.

#Zero has underperformed on Day 1, despite extensive release [4380 screens] + #Christmas vacations... Sat and Sun biz extremely crucial... Fri ₹ 20.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2018

The film also faced a minor trouble on its releasing day with several fake accounts sharing fake reviews of the film along with leaked movie clips and snapshots.

While Zero’s box opening figures were similar to Shah Rukh’s earlier films such as Raees and Happy New Year, another Kannada film KGF also released on the same day and emerged as the biggest grosser in Karnataka. It collected Rs 18 crore in all formats on the day of its release. Zero has witnessed a lower opening as compared to Salman Khan’s Race 3 that opened at around Rs 29 crore and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, which recorded the biggest Bollywood opening at Rs 50 crore.

Earlier, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had said about Zero, “It has Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Anushka, Katrina…what else can you ask for! It has all the elements that take to make a blockbuster. More importantly, the trailer has really connected very well with the people. The anticipation around it is huge. It’s been a while since any big Hindi movie did great business. There is a huge audience waiting for an entertainer. The last movie in Hindi was Thugs of Hindostan which obviously underperformed a great deal. Zero is the first big ticket movie coming after that so it should do well.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 09:29 IST