Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey wants an explanation for jersey colour change from blue to saffron

It also said that the support staff and players had been consulted before reaching the decision. Tirkey, in an interview with ANI yesterday, appeared to be okay with the decision but it now emerges that he too has questions of his own.

Later, Hockey India responded with, “the primary consideration was technical… the blue playing uniform tended to blend with the blue synthetic playing surface, which is now the standard colour for international hockey pitches. This visual similarity affected on-field clarity and visibility for the players."

On Thursday, a big controversy erupted when former India player Viren Rasquinha slammed the HI for changing the colour of the national jersey for the upcoming FIH World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium. He was not happy that the jersey colour was changed from blue to saffron. According to him, the team’s legacy was compromised with that call.

The Indian hockey jersey colour change controversy is refusing to die down. Hockey India president and former player Dilip Tirkey has asked for an explanation as to how the decision to change the colour of the jersey was made without following the proper process. There is an email doing the rounds, and apparently it has been sent by none other than Tirkey to the HI executive board members in which he has many questions. Turns out, he wasn’t in the loop either.

The email apparently sent out by Tirkey reads as follows: "Dear Executive Board Members, I hope you are well as we prepare for the upcoming World Cup. I wish to bring to your attention the recent change in the colour of the Indian national team's jersey. This decision appears to have been taken and implemented without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without my prior knowledge.

"My concern is not with the choice of saffron itself. However, a decision of this significance, involving the identity and representation of our national team, should ideally have been discussed with the elected leadership and the Executive Board before implementation. The matter has since attracted considerable media attention and, unfortunately, political interpretation in certain quarters. With the World Cup approaching, I have publicly clarified that the change was purely a sporting decision so that the focus remains on the team and its preparations.

"I have also been asked by the Government of Odisha to provide clarification regarding this matter. I therefore request the concerned Hockey India officials to provide me with a written clarification at the earliest, outlining the basis for the decision, the process followed, and the circumstances under which the change was approved and implemented. This will enable me to respond appropriately and accurately. More importantly, this matter highlights the need to ensure that significant decisions concerning the national team are brought before the elected leadership and Executive Board for due consultation and collective consideration. I raise this not to attribute blame, but to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to our established decision-making processes going forward. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Warm regards.”