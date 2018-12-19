Shah Rukh Khan introduces his new co-star from Zero, is he the one to travel to space?

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has begun the countdown for his upcoming film Zero which is set to hit the theatres on December 21. Days before the film’s release, the actor has introduced a new character from the film – a chimpanzee. Shah Rukh, who plays a dwarf named Bauaa Singh in Zero, shared a new poster featuring him and the chimp sitting on a railing and captioned it, “Aafia, Babita, Guddu, Ashok! Ye pehle hi kam the jo ye ek aur aa gaya! Par cute toh hai ye! #2DaysToZero.” The two can be seen talking about the stars during the night as the city of Mumbai sleeps in the background.

Zero stars Katrina Kaif as the alcoholic superstar Babita Kumari and Anushka Sharma as the wheelchair-ridden NASA scientist Aafia in the film. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub of Tanu Weds Manu Returns fame plays Bauaa’s friend Guddu. it is still not clear who plays Ashok in the film.

The film’s trailer ends with a rocket launch, leaving the audience wondering about the film’s plot. While the moviegoers have been waiting to know who travels to space in the rocket, is this chimpanzee the one to travel in the space shuttle?

During one of the film’s promotions, the team had a candid chat with director Aanand L Rai. On asking about the same, Rai had revealed that ‘the one who flies the rocket’ was his favourite character as he was the most obedient and would do as he was told.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 10:29 IST