Deepika Padukone is IMDb’s top Indian star of 2018, leaves Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan behind

With just one film in her account in 2018, actor Deepika Padukone has been named the top Indian star of 2018, beating her Om Shanti Om co-actor, Shah Rukh Khan, according to leading global movie website IMDb.

IMDb on Tuesday unveiled the 2018 Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema list. The list was derived using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on page views of more than 250 million monthly visitors to the platform, read a statement.

Shah Rukh Khan, who will appear in the film Zero on December 21, earned the second spot, and was followed by Thugs of Hindostan actor Aamir Khan, Fanney Khan star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Race 3’s Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sacred Games’ Kubbra Sait, Irrfan Khan, the ‘omnipresent’ Radhika Apte and Gold actor Akshay Kumar.

“Deepika Padukone's strong performance in this year's Padmaavat pushed her into the top spot on the 2018 IMDb Top Stars of Indian Cinema list," said Neha Gureja, Head of International for IMDb.

"Radhika Apte delighted audiences this year, appearing in two of the IMDb Top Indian Movies of 2018 - AndhaDhun (which ranked number 1) and Pad Man (ranked number 6). Akshay Kumar, the bold protagonist in Pad Man rounds out the Top Stars list at number 10," she added.

