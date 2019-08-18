Sacred Games fans are sharing season 2 spoilers without context. How many of these can you guess

tv

Netflix’s hit series Sacred Games released its second season on Thursday and four days later, almost everyone has binged through it already. Of course, there are still some fans who have not been able to catch the show.

In such a situation, how do fans discuss the show on social media without spoiling it for others? This is where ‘spoilers without context’ come in. Fans share seemingly random images on Twitter or Instagram to talk about the show, which seem quite harmless on their own. However, if you have seen the show, you would definitely realise what they represent.

To discuss Sacred Games season 2, people are sharing pictures of things like pomegranate seeds, astronauts and even Parle G biscuits. If you don’t get what we are talking about, we suggest you watch the show first and come back here later for a good laugh. But if you understood what all these things meant, here are a few more ‘spoilers without context’ for you. How many can you guess?

Was prepping to make Bird's Eye Chilli sauce and now it's Sacred Games spoilers without context @SacredGames_TV @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/slrPiACVnr — Dwayne (@dwaynerooney) August 18, 2019

Sacred games s2 spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/JV8Sv3JjEH — naumxn.x (@nomanmansuri1) August 17, 2019

Sacred Games opened to rave reviews from critics. Rohan Naahar of Hindustan Times gave it 4.5 stars in his review. “Unfolding like a pulpy retelling of a mythological epic, the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games is a more complex experience than the first, without ever compromising on the populism that made it such a phenomenon in the first place. It is dense without ever feeling overwhelming, controversial but never sleazy; a thoroughly entertaining example of a television series operating at the peak of its potential,” he wrote.

On Twitter, Sacred Games 2 has been one of the top trending topics as soon as it premiered. Based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name, the first season aired in 2018. In Sacred Games 2, actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddqui reprise their roles as Inspector Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde respectively.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games 2 also stars Ranvir Shorey, Amruta Subhash and Kalki Koechlin.

