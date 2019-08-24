Priyanka Chopra shares emotional note on dad’s birthday, ‘I wish you were here everyday! We love you’

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared an emotional post on Instagram, marking the birth anniversary of her father, Ashok Chopra. The picture shows her father smiling while a song plays in the background. Priyanka’s father died six years ago in 2013.

Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us everyday. In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings. Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you. @siddharthchopra89 @madhumalati P.S. - the background song was one of dad’s favourites... one he always used to sing for mom.” The song is Dil Aur Mohhabbat Kaha Se Layi from Ashok Kumar, Joy Myukherjee and Sharmila Tagore’s Dil Aur Mohabbat (1968). Her father loved to sing and so does Priyanka. The post got immediate love from her friends. Esha Gupta, Danielle Jonas, Jacqueline Fernandez, VJ Anushka, Hina Khan, Anushka Sharma , Sonali Bendre and Whitney Wolfe Herd, among several others showered love emojis on Priyanka’s post.

The actor has often talked about her love for her dad and how difficult it was for her to cope with his loss. She even has a tattoo with the words ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ written on her forearm in her father’s handwriting.

In a 2016 interview to Hindustan Times, the actor had said about her father, “His death has been a big blow. I still haven’t dealt with it. I don’t know if I’ve healed, but it doesn’t hurt either. I don’t think I have accepted it. I feel like I’m travelling all over the world, and dad will be home when I return. I think grief becomes your constant companion. You just learn to live with it.”

Priyanka was last seen in Netflix’s Isn’t It Romantic. She will return to Bollywood with Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She will continue her Hollywood journey with a movie with Mindy Kaling on Indian weddings. Priyanka will also be seen in Netflix superhero film for kids titled We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez.

