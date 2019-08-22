Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia claims her eviction unfair, says ‘if there’s no drama, then there’s no prize’

tv

Actor Urvashi Dholakia and ex Anuj Sachdeva will be eliminated from the dance reality show Nach Baliye season 9 this weekend and have accused the makers of “partiality towards certain couples” while adding that “if there’s no drama, then there’s no prize.“

In an interview to Bombay Times, Urvashi opened up about her unexpected exit from the show despite claiming to have earned good scores from the judges and having a decent vote bank. Accusing the makers of misusing her image and disrespecting her, she said, “How can a couple be consistently moving up the scoreboard and yet be at the bottom four times in a row? Is this a dance show or a popularity contest? And if we are being judged on popularity, then I am not ready to believe that 35 years of work leads to a low fan base. Where’s the score board to show where each of us stands when it comes to audience’s votes plus judges’ scores? If the show was all about young couples, then why bring us in? If you have brought us on the show, then why the partiality?”

The show is produced by Salman Khan but the actor says that she doesn’t want to involve him as he isn’t the one deciding who is treated how and when they will be eliminated from the show. The dance show returned with a new concept this year with not just couples but exes also pairing up for the competition. While a lot of friction was felt between an ex couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, Urvashi and Anuj had a peaceful time on the show.

Calling themselves mature, Urvashi said, “For me, Nach Baliye was a dance show that I signed up for. I wasn’t there to play the victim or the sympathy card, or to fight and create drama with my ex. If washing dirty linen in public is the idea, then there are other shows that one can be a part of. Why take up a dance show?” Urvashi adds that she instead wanted the world to see her as an independent woman — mother of two and a mature individual — who has the ability to have a cordial relationship with her ex.

Urvashi has now raised several questions regarding the way performances are judged. Revealing how some couples were allowed to re-shoot to fix goof-ups on stage during a live performance, she said, “ In a reality show, you get one chance — you give it your best and you are judged on that. I thought I was signing up for a non-fiction show and not a fictional one.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 16:18 IST