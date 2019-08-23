Prabhas starrer Saaho first Telugu film to get a Twitter emoji

regional-movies

Prabhas’ upcoming mega budget action flick Saaho, which is gearing up for release on August 30, has the first Telugu film to have an emoji on micro blogging platform, Twitter.

Made on a staggering budget of Rs 300 crore and to be released in multiple languages, Twitter on Friday launched an official emoji for Saaho. Saaho, which has been directed by Sujeeth, is Prabhas’ first release since Baahubali 2, and certainly the expectations are very high.

The film, which has been produced by UV Creations, has been predominantly shot abroad on a whopping budget and features never seen before action sequences. One of the major schedules of the film was shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The film also stars Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. The project marks the southern debut of Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen in an action-packed role.

In a recent interview to Times of India, Prabhas opened up on the experience of working in Saaho. He said he doesn’t want to another big scale film for next five years.

“Post Baahubali, I wanted to do a nice love story, but I didn’t get the right script. In the interim, director Sujeeth offered me this script, which was an out-and-out action film,” he said, and added that he didn’t expect the film to take two years.

“See, doing such big films does put pressure on you. In fact, I don’t want to do big films for at least another five years. With big films, the budget is high and a lot of things need to be in place. I don’t want to take such pressure for every film,” Prabhas added.

Post the release of Saaho, Prabhas will begin shooting for his next Telugu project with director Radha Krishna Kumar. Dubbed Prabhas 20, the film is rumoured to be a period romantic drama and will co-star Pooja Hegde.

