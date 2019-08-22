Bollywood bands together for Priyanka Chopra after ‘Jai Hind’ tweet; Ali Abbas Zafar, Kangana Ranaut show support

bollywood

From a beauty queen, to a Hindi film actor who made it big globally and put Bollywood on the world map, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has certainly come a long way. Her words make headlines, probably the reason why she currently finds herself in the eye of a storm.

Pakistan Human Rights minister, Shireen Mazari, has written to Unicef, demanding Priyanka’s removal as their Goodwill Ambassador. It comes days after Priyanka was accused of “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan” by a Pakistani girl at an event. She referred to Priyanka’s February tweet, ‘Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces’, after the Balakot airstrikes.

Priyanka had replied, “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic. So, I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me...(sic)”.

However, Bollywood has strongly voiced its support for Priyanka. Actor Kangana Ranaut told ETimes, “It’s not an easy choice to make... being a Unicef goodwill ambassador sure you can’t limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day?”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the premiere for the documentary Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles. ( REUTERS )

Madhur Bhandarkar, who directed her in Fashion (2008) says, “Priyanka is an Indian, and there’s nothing wrong in praising our country... or wishing the Armed Forces.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, (whose film Bharat she quit to get married) has been “out of touch of these things”, he says “it sounds silly.” Echoing the sentiment, director Anil Sharma says, “My suggestion to them is not to meddle with India’s affairs and and not target our artists, but focus on making the lives of their people better.”

Lyricist Javed Akhtar told a news agency that if Priyanka’s “comments have upset the Pakistani establishment, they can do whatever they wish”.

Indians on Twitter too vociferously backed their Desi Girl. “A whole country is trying to pull down one girl.This is called Women Empowerment. #PriyankaChopra,” wrote @says__Anurag. “I am shocked to know that Pakistan has a Ministry of Human Rights,” commented @mishra_percy.

