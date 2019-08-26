Mission Mangal box office day 11: Akshay Kumar’s film crosses Rs 150 crore, John Abraham’s Batla House nears Rs 100 crore mark

bollywood

Aug 26, 2019

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar and a host of female Bollywood actors including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the domestic box office.

The film is Akshay’s second fastest to reach the mark after 2.0 (Hindi) which had achieved the feat in 10 days. It is Akshay 10th consecutive hit and has collected Rs 164 crore at the domestic box office.

Comparing its collections with Akshay’s previous blockbusters, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter about how his earlier film 2.0 (Hindi) had crossed the mark on day 10 while his last film, Kesari collected Rs 150 crore on day 25.

Akshay Kumar versus Akshay Kumar... Fastest to reach ₹ 150 cr...

2018: #2Point0 [#Hindi]: Day 10 / Thu release [non-holiday]

2019: #MissionMangal: Day 11 / Thu release [#IndependenceDay]

2019: #Kesari: Day 25 / Thu release [#Holi]

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

Sharing the collections of the film, he tweeted, “#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz.”

#MissionMangal is displaying strong legs at the BO... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [second] Sat and Sun... No action / commercial trappings, yet the numbers are truly outstanding... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ₹ 164.61 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

Mission Mangal had collected Rs 128 crore in its first week and had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day 5. Taran wrote, “#MissionMangal benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3. Rs 100 cr: Day 5. Rs 150 cr: Day 11.”

#MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days]

Weekend 2: ₹ 36.45 cr

Total: ₹ 164.61 cr

India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#MissionMangal benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 11

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

Mission Mangal is based on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission and clashed with John Abraham’s Batla House on Independence Day. Batla House has fared very well at the box office and is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark. It collected Rs 7.21 crore on its second Sunday which takes its total domestic box office collections to Rs 83.78 crore.

Taran shared the box office figures of the film on Twitter. “Batla House has been appreciated and that’s reflecting in its numbers... Additionally, lack of major release + #Janmashtami festivities have helped put up a strong total in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr. Total: Rs 83.78 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

#BatlaHouse biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 65.84 cr [8 days]

Weekend 2: ₹ 17.94 cr

Total: ₹ 83.78 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2019

Aug 26, 2019