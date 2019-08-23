Mission Mangal to Mission Makhan: Akshay Kumar delivers 10th consecutive hit, Amul celebrates its spirit in style

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:43 IST

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari among others, has been charming audiences since its release. The film released on Indian Independence Day (August 15) and there has been no stopping it since then. The film has already notched up Rs 128.16 cr in domestic business, becoming Akshay’s 10th consecutive hit. The film’s word of mouth is strong, so much so that dairy brand Amul too has come out with a latest picture from its topical series called Mission Makhan.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#MissionMangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* Week 1... Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays [reduction in ticket rates]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr, Thu 6.93 cr. Total: ₹ 128.16 cr. India biz.”

#MissionMangal records fantastic numbers in its *extended* Week 1... Outstanding weekend, solid weekdays [reduction in ticket rates]... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr, Thu 6.93 cr. Total: ₹ 128.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2019

Mission Mangal clearly is the flavour of the season. A largely female-powered project has wowed audiences. Joining the bandwagon in a mood for celebration is Amul. It released an Amul topical, which celebrates the spirit of the film and is an ode to the indomitable spirit of ISRO scientists. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the handle wrote: “#Amul Topical: Bollywood hit on scientists of ISRO who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission!” The picture shows a guy, possibly Akshay Kumar’s character in the film, sitting with the famous Amul girl, as they enjoy their bread and butter combination.

Mission Mangal tells the story of India’s unmanned Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), Mangalyaan, a project which sent a spaceship to Mars at one-third the cost. It was powered by women scientists of ISRO.

Also read: Bollywood bands together for Priyanka Chopra after ‘Jai Hind’ tweet; Ali Abbas Zafar, Kangana Ranaut show support

Akshay Kumar, writing in Hindustan Times, said how that he had his inhibitions about the project initially. He wrote: “‘Science lends itself to documentaries, not mainstream cinema’ is a sentence I heard a million times over the last two years — sometimes from others, sometimes from my inner self. Because from the moment the film’s director Jagan Shakti, a young man whose name itself sounds like the name of a missile, narrated the story of these brilliant Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) scientists, and their successful Mars Mission, the only question in my rather unscientific mind was whether it was too risky to invest crores into telling this story.”

He went on to write about the ‘magnitude of challenges’ that scientists in India face. He continued, “But, then, if someone like me, for whom science began and ended at mugging up formulas and equations in school, could see the magnitude of challenges that the story of our space scientists was screaming out, I could only shudder at what they must have gone through while facing those challenges in reality. Despite the government’s good intentions, the fact remains that space scientists — actually, scientists, in general — do not get the recognition they deserve. This neglect, hopefully inadvertent, adds to the humongous financial and resource crunch they often face.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 14:42 IST