Mission Mangal earns Rs 114 cr in 6 days: Here are 5 box office records the Akshay Kumar film has made

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:33 IST

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen continues to remain steady at the box office even during the week. The film has collected a total of Rs 114 crore in six days and has quite a few firsts to its name.

Sharing Mission Mangal box office collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz.”

Mission Mangal has 5 box office firsts to its name too. Read on...

Akshay Kumar’s fastest Rs 100 crore Bollywood film

Mission Mangal crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day 5 with collections of Rs 106.47 crore at the domestic box office. Leaving aside his big budget South film 2.0 co-starring Rajinikanth, whose Hindi version collected Rs 111 crore in five days, Mission Mangal is his fastest Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore on day 5 of its release.



Akshay Kumar’s highest opener

Mission Mangal has become Akshay’s biggest Bollywood opener till date. The film opened on Independence Day with a whopping collection of Rs 29.16 crore. His last biggest opener was Gold, which had collected Rs 25 crore on its first day.



Akshay Kumar’s biggest Independence Day release

Akshay has been increasingly delivering successful patriotic films, most of which hit theatres around Independence Day. Mission Mangal is his fourth consecutive Independence Day release after Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Gold. While Mission Mangal opening collections stand over Rs 29 crore, Rustom opened at Rs 14 crore, Toilet...at 13 crore and Gold at 25 crore. Looking at its wonderful run at the box office so far, it may soon be his highest grosser ever.

Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar’s highest weekend grosser

Mission Mangal is not the only film to have enjoyed an extended weekend. It released on a Thursday and collected Rs 97 crore in four days whereas his last big films, 2.0 (Hindi) had collected Rs 95 crore and Kesari earned Rs 78 crore.



Mission Mangal is Sonakshi Sinha and Taapsee Pannu’s highest opener

Sonakshi Sinha’s last highest opener was Dabangg 2 with Salman Khan with day 1 collections of Rs 21 crore. Mission Mangal is way ahead of it with Rs 29 crore first-day collection. Similarly, Taapsee Pannu last highest opener was Rs 15.50 crore.





First Published: Aug 21, 2019 13:33 IST