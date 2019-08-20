Akshay Kumar is unrecognisable in throwback pic as he takes up wife Twinkle Khanna’s challenge

bollywood

After author Twinkle Khanna emphasised on women’s education by sharing a photo from her school days, her husband – actor Akshay Kumar – responded to her challenge and shared a photo from the time he was a teenager and focussed on the importance of health and nutrition in growing up years.

“Growing up I was always inclined towards sports & my mom ensured I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion.But 11,72,604 children in India can’t afford even a single meal a day!It’s time to ask #WhyTheGap with @stc_india. I nominate @vidya_balan @taapsee @sonakshisinha,” the Mission Mangal actor wrote with a photo where he is sitting on a bicycle in what looks like a living room. Akshay has a moustache in the black-and-white photo and unrecognisable.

Earlier, along with a class photo, Twinkle had written, “Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher (why? why? why?)but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don’t complete school. Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with Save The Children India to give every girl the right start.”

Twinkle is the ‘Artist Ambassador’ of a non-profit organisation, Save The Children, that promotes adolescent health and menstrual hygiene. She had nominated Sonam Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap, besides Akshay, for the challenge. Akshay, meanwhile, has nominated his Mission Mangal co-stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.

Akshay is enjoying the success of Mission Mangal that has entered the Rs 100 crore club and become the actor’s highest opener ever. The story behind the launch of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, the film released on Independence Day. The film went head-to-head with John Abraham’s Batla House at the box office but the two actors have dismissed the hype around the clash.

