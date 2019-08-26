Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim laughs as kids surround him post dinner, Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav looks worried, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:51 IST

Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are both on a career high with the success of Mission Mangal and Sacred Games, respectively. Looks like their sons, Aarav and Ibrahim, too, are major crowd pullers. The two, who are also good friends, were surrounded by street children in Mumbai post a dinner together.

Ibrahim Ali Khan laughs when surrounded by kids.

Ibrahim is quite a crowd pleaser.

In the pictures that are now online, Ibrahim can be seen smiling and laughing as kids surround him. He is clearly enjoying all the attention, while a friend (or a relative) stands close by with a worried expression. In other pictures, Aarav is also seen leaving the restaurant complex. In one of the pictures, he looks a bit worried as children surround their car. In other pictures, Aarav and Ibrahim can be seen leaving together in a car.

Aarav smiles as he leaves the restaurant.

Both the star kids are yet to formally enter Bollywood. About Aarav, Akshay has been categorical that his son is focussed on his studies as of now. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Akshay had said, “He is just a 16-year-old kid, who is enjoying his life. There’s no need to discuss his career right now and put pressure on him. I feel that [kids feeling pressure] will happen only if the parents – in a way – put some kind of burden. I am very clear that whether my kids want to become a painter, doctor or open a restaurant, I am fine. My dad never put any pressure on me. He was like, ‘if you’re interested in sports and karate; and want to be like Bruce Lee, go for it. But become at least half a Bruce Lee (laughs).’

Saif has, of course, been more expressive about his elder son’s acting ambitions. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that he is certain Ibrahim will also act but as his father, he is more keen that Ibrahim finish his university first. “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

(All pics by Virender Chawla)

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 09:51 IST