After her neck and shoulder, Shraddha Kapoor hurts ankle on Street Dancer 3D sets, shares pic

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has hurt her ankle on Street Dancer 3D. She had previously injured her neck and shoulder.

Shraddha shared a video of her physiotherapist on her Instagram stories, as she tended to her twisted ankle. “Ankle twist care by our lovely onset physio @fatemar234. First my neck and shoulders then my ankle. And you’re here to the rescue. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she wrote with the picture.

Street Dancer 3D also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead and is directed by Remo D’Souza. The team wrapped up the Dubai schedule of the film in June and shared pictures from the sets. Shraddha took to her Instagram account to share a selfie with Varun. The two can be seen smiling for a happy picture together.

“Last day of the Dubai schedule @varundvn,” she captioned the post. Varun quickly commented on the picture. Sharing an interesting update about the photo, he wrote, “I actually clicked this selfie in a take which features in the movie haha.”

This is Varun and Shraddha’s second film together after 2015’s hit film ABCD 2. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles.

According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab. Earlier, Katrina Kaif was to play the leading lady in the film. In fact, Varun and Katrina also appeared together on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan to promote their dance drama. However, Katrina had to back out of the project because she was busy shooting for Bharat and Shraddha was roped in. Shraddha quit her Saina Nehwal biopic, which later went to Parineeti Chopra.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

