Shraddha Kapoor marrying Rohan Shrestha in 2020? Shakti Kapoor says ‘I am the father, please don’t forget to invite me’

Reacting to reports that his daughter and actor Shraddha Kapoor plans to marry rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha next year, Shakti Kapoor has reportedly asked that an invite should be sent to him too as he is father of the bride.

Asked about reports that his daughter plans to get married in 2020, Shakti Kapoor told IANS, “Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don’t forget to invite me too, to the wedding! Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know.”

Shakti has always been supportive of Shraddha and speaking about her marriage, had earlier said, “Every father wants that his daughter to get married in a good and respected family. I wish that she grows in her personal and professional life, but I think as a parent, you have to give some kind of liberty to your children because now that period is gone when parents used to marry their children (to a person) of their choice. Now, we have to ask them about their choices in terms of everything, including their life partners. She is right now very busy in her career, but whenever she will tell us about her marriage plans, she will marry a man of her own choice and we don’t have any objection with that.”

On Thursday, a Mumbai Mirorr report claimed Shraddha and Rohan had decided to get married in 2020, adding that the actor’s mother is “already putting together ideas for the wedding”.

Rohan and Shraddha have reportedly been dating for two years now. Shraddha has also had rumoured relationships with Aditya Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently awaiting the release of Saaho opposite Prabhas. She also has Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 lined up.

