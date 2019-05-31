Prabhudheva recreates Mukkala Muqabala for Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D

Filmmaker-choreographer Prabhudheva , who caught the nation’s attention with his awe-striking moves in the hit number Mukkala Muqabala in the 90s is all set to revisit the chartbuster in Street Dancer 3D. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and is directed by Remo D’Souza.

Composer Tanishq Bagchi has reportedly recreated the AR Rahman original that featured in 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan and was also dubbed in Hindi for the film, Humse Hai Muqabala. A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “It was shot during the on-going Dubai schedule with Prabhudheva taking centrestage for a minute-long solo performance, effortlessly repeating the difficult moves in a single take.”

Street Dancer 3D is the third film in ABCD franchise. It will release on November 8 and also features Aparshakti Khurana, Nora Fatehi, Shakti Mohan, Sonam Bajwa, Dharmesh and Vartika Jain in important roles. The tabloid further reported that Varun and Shraddha cheered enthusiastically when Prabhudheva took to the stage and later joined him.

Producer Bhushan Kumar also told the tabloid, “There’s a situation in the film where we see Prabhudheva showcase his dance moves and I knew we needed to bring Muqabala back. The audience will be blown away by the choreography and will love the new version as much as the original.”

Varun and Shraddha play dancers who have grown up in the UK. Katrina Kaif was earlier supposed to play the lead in the film. After her dates for Bharat clashed with those of Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha replaced her in the dance film.

