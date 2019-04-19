Varun Dhawan dismisses report that Katrina Kaif abruptly left Street Dancer 3D: ‘I am sure we will work together in the future’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who just delivered Kalank on Wednesday, has said that Katrina Kaif called and informed him before she walked out of Street Dancer. The film, that initially starred Katrina in the lead, now features Shraddha Kapoor.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer will release on November 8. The dance film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Nora Fatehi and Shakti Mohan in important roles.

Katrina and Varun appeared together on Koffee with Karan.

Also read: Kalank box office day 2: Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan film registers major dip, earns estimated Rs 10 crore

Media reports claimed Katrina made an abrupt and sudden exit from the project. Varun has now refuted the rumours and told Mid Day, “She called me and discussed why she would have to exit the film. That shows her maturity and respectfulness, and it means a lot to me. I am sure we will work together in the future.”

Katrina had to walk out of Street Dancer as she was busy with the shoot of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. The two actors even appeared together on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan to promote the film.

He further told the tabloid, “It would have been a wonderful opportunity, but things didn’t work out due to the unavailability of dates. She was keen to do the film and even requested us to postpone it slightly. But logistically, that wouldn’t have been possible since a lot of arrangements was already done.”

Talking about working with Shraddha in the film again, Varun said, “It’s amazing to have Shraddha in the film; it’s a reunion for us. We’re attempting something that hasn’t been seen on screen before — the film may be in 4DX format.” Shraddha will reportedly essay the role of Pakistani dance enthusiast while Varun may play a dancer from Punjab. The film has been shot in India and the UK.

Initially supposed to be a sequel to Remo’s dance film franchise, ABCD, Street Dancer marks the second collaboration of Varun and choreographer-filmmaker Remo. They earlier teamed up for the second installment of the hit franchise ABCD. Shraddha was also seen alongside Varun in ABCD 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 10:12 IST