Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor share their first look posters from Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who teased his fans by sharing the release date of Remo D’souza’s dance film on Tuesday morning, has now revealed the name of the upcoming film and his first look from the film. The dance film has been titled Street Dancer.

Varun took to his Twitter handle to share the news with a video in which #RuleBreakers is used and the release date is also mentioned. He wrote alongside the clip, “Why walk on the streets when you can dance on them! Be a rule breaker and come fall in step with #StreetDancer3d this 8th November.” His co-star from the film, Shraddha Kapoor also shared her first look poster from the movie.

Varun wrote in another tweet, “Every rule will be broken - #streetdancer3d nov8th. We dance to express not to impress.”

Many thought the film would be titled ABCD 3 as it’s the third instalment in the ABCD series. However, with the title of the film, it’s clear now that this one is a different dance film in 3D.

This is Varun’s second collaboration with choreographer-filmmaker Remo. The duo had earlier teamed up for second installment of the hit franchise ABCD. Shraddha was also seen sharing screen space with Varun in ABCD 2.

Along with the lead pair, the upcoming film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles.

According to various media reports, Shraddha will be seen as a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing a dancer from Punjab. After wrapping up thefirst schedule of the film in Amritsar, the next schedule of the film will kick off in London on 10February.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif was to play the leading lady in the film. In fact, Varun and Katrina recently appeared together on the popular chat show Koffee With Karan to promote their dance drama. However, Katrina had to back out of the project because she was busy shooting for Bharat.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on November 8.

Apart from this film, Varun will also be seen in ‘Kalank’. Meanwhile, Shraddha has three other films in her kitty including ‘Saaho’, ‘Chhicchore’, and Saina (Saina Nehwal’s biopic).

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 14:45 IST