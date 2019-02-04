Varun Dhawan shares ABCD 3’s first look poster, reveals release date. See it here

Actor Varun Dhawan has moved on from Karan Johar’s Kalank to Remo D’Souza’s dance film, ABCD 3. On Monday, the actor shared a new poster of the film with a hashtag which said #3 is coming. ABCD 3 will be a sequel to ABCD and ABCD 2, the latter starring Varun and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles along with a host of other young faces.

Also read: It’s our duty to do different roles or else acting will become a 9 to 5 job, says Varun Dhawan

Sharing the picture, Varun wrote: “One ‘step’ closer to the name. The rule breakers of 2k19 are here? #3IsComing.” In the picture, we can’t see his face; he is seen mid-jump in the air. His toned torso and six pack abs are visible. The poster reads ‘Rule Breakers’. It also announces that the film will release on November 8, 2019.

Varun suffered a knee rupture while shooting for a song in Amritsar. For the song, he was expected to jump and land on his knee, which he reportedly did as many as 15 times. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror he was canning a celebratory song with Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa when the incident happened.

“The team was shooting a celebratory song with Sonam Bajwa in Amritsar. On the final day which began at 7 am and ended at 2 pm, Varun was required to shoot three dance pieces with three different dance crews - V unbeatable, Urban crew and N house crew,” a source from the sets told Mumbai Mirror.

The team of ABCD 3 will move to London for another shoot schedule from February 8. Before that, Varun has flown back to Mumbai to give his knee some rest.

In the film, Varun plays a dancer from Punjab while Shraddha plays a dance from Pakistan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 12:38 IST