Tara Sutaria: I’m looking forward to an international film next year

Actor Tara Sutaria’s dream of playing Princess Jasmine in the Will Smith-starrer Aladdin remains unfulfilled, but that isn’t stopping her from attempting to foray into Hollywood. The actor, who couldn’t clear the auditions for the said part, is vying international projects with hopes to bag something by next year.

“It’s a really exciting time for cinema now with so much crossover happening. There are amazing films being made the world over, and artistes from different parts of the world are collaborating. I’m looking forward to doing an international film, but don’t think that can happen before next year. I’m keeping myself updated regarding the films that are being made and the auditions that are happening,” says Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with the recently released Student of the Year 2 (SOTY2).

Tara says that completing her Hindi films is on her mind before she thinks of anything else. Her upcoming films include Marjaavaan alongside alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, and the third is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100, where she will romance Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. “Once that is done, I will start auditioning again for international films.”

Reportedly, Tara will also sing in RX100 remake. Ask her and she quips, “There are a lot of stories about a lot of things. I can’t say much, but I have my fingers crossed. I hope I get to sing in my third film.”

Not many know that Tara was initially planning to work in Hollywood, and had no plans for Hindi films. It only happened “by chance” because she had auditioned for Aladdin but didn’t get the part. Later SOTY2 worked out.

“I was looking for a foreign film. I love music and enjoy singing a lot, so was keen on doing Aladdin since that involved both. My audition days [for Aladdin] turned out to be the best experience of my life. I was in London (UK), for a few months, and attended a workshop with the team. When that didn’t work out, Karan (Johar, producer of SOTY2) approached me… When one door shuts, other doors open. Now I have two more films coming up,” she says with a smile.

Though Tara didn’t get to meet Will Smith during her stay in London, she was lucky to meet and even shake a leg with the Hollywood star, when the latter was in India last year. Will had a special appearance in a SOTY2 song. And, Tara says, “He was really fun!”

