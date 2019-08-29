Alia Bhatt may have rejected Aamir Khan’s Osho movie because she was committed to Salman Khan’s Inshallah, now she has neither

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt came out the biggest loser when Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan decided to shelve their film, Inshallah. According to a report in The Times of India, Alia had turned down the opportunity to star in a film with Aamir Khan, because she had already committed to being a part of Sanjay’s film, said to be an epic romantic drama.

A source told the daily that Alia is upset about the situation. “Alia was approached for a film with Aamir Khan. However, she had to decline the offer as she had reserved all the dates for Inshallah,” the source said.

“Alia was looking forward to collaborating with Salman and SLB. The actress is very upset as she gave up on various other projects too during the period,” the source added.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

The Aamir Khan film that was offered to her could have been the long-rumoured Osho movie that was being discussed last year. Aamir was reported to be playing spiritual guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (Osho) in the film while Alia was expected to play his disciple and convicted attempted murderer, Ma Anand Sheela.

At last year’s Actress Roundtable with journalist Rajeev Masand, Alia even said she would like to play Maa Anand Sheela in a movie. “I find that story super fascinating,” she said. When Masand pointed out that word around town is that she’s already playing the part, she feigned confusion at the question. “No but I would kill to (play her),” she had added.

Salman announced on Monday that Inshallah has been pushed and will not release on Eid 2020, as previously announced. “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah,” he wrote on Twitter. He later wrote in another tweet that hinted his film Kick 2 would release on Eid 2020 instead.

According to a source close to Bhansali, the filmmaker didn’t appreciate the constant interference in his process. It has been reported that Salman had asked for certain changes to be made to the script. The source said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali respects and loves his actors and suggestions are welcome but not if they aim to alter the narrative. Hence, he has taken the decision to shelve the film. However, they are still friends and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has immense love and respect for him.”

Salman later told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

