Salman Khan quits Inshallah, says ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali won’t do gaddari with his film’

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 09:04 IST

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house has confirmed that his next film Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt has been indefinitely shelved. While Salman will no longer be a part of the project due to alleged creative differences, the actor has said that he wants Bhansali to make the film the director wants to make and the two will continue to be friends.

Claiming Bhansali will never betray his film, Salman told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film. I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in future on a film, Inshallah.”

Adding more weight to reports of their creative differences, leading to the film being shelved days before it was to go on the floors, a source told Mid-Day, “Salman wanted to change the fabric of the film. While he was happy with the first hour of the story, he had requested Bhansali to rework the rest of the script, especially the climax. Even as the production team set up the first day’s shoot, the two couldn’t agree on the narrative. Bhansali wanted it to be a love story, and Salman could only envision it as a typical Eid potboiler, in which romance is one of the elements. Bhansali respects his actors, and their suggestions are welcome, but not if they aim to alter the narrative. Hence, he took the decision to shelve the film.”

The source also informed that instead of looking for Salman’s replacement right now, Bhansali may probably shift his focus to his another romantic project, Izhaar, which he has been discussing with Shah Rukh Khan for a while. “The film will be mounted only by November and is not eyeing the Eid 2020 release,” the source added.

Inshallah was to go on floors on Wednesday. A report in Mid-Day claims that even the sets of the film were ready. Salman and Bhansali, however, decided in a private meeting that they should not go ahead with the project.

Salman is not ready to let go his date with Eid, 2020 and hinted at releasing his Kick sequel in a new tweet, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi.”

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

