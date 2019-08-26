Salman Khan’s cryptic tweet after Inshallah getting postponed hints at Eid 2020 release for Kick 2

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:40 IST

Even as fans were getting over the disappointment of Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release, Inshallah, getting shelved, the superstar has shared, what many feel, is a good news. In sync with his earlier promise that he would release a film on Eid 2020 despite Inshallah getting pushed, he took to Twitter on Monday evening to make a cryptic announcement that may hold the secret of his plan of action for the festival next year.

“Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi (Don’t worry so much about me, I reside in your hearts.. and also arrive on Eid),” tweeted Salman. The cryptic tweet borrows from Salman’s line in his 2014 Eid blockbuster, Kick. “Mere bare mein itna mat sochna, dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi (Don’t worry so much about me, I reside in your hearts but not in your perception),” his character says in the film.

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Fans took Salman’s latest tweet as an attestation of the fact that he has pushed Insallah in order to release Kick 2 on Eid 2020.

Earlier in the day, Salman had announced on Twitter that his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Inshallah has been pushed and will not release on Eid 2020. Bhansali Productions also tweeted saying they have decided not to go ahead with the film as of now. This, of course, was a big disappointment for Salman’s fans because Inshallah would be reuniting the superstar with filmmaker Bhansali, and also pairing him opposite Alia Bhatt.

Salman Khan’s fans will surely be overjoyed if Kick 2 releases on next Eid.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 20:40 IST