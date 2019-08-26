Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah gets postponed, Salman Khan says ‘I will still see you all on Eid, 2020’

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan is a busy man. He has been shooting for his next, Dabangg 3, after delivering on the biggest hits of the year - Bharat. News of his pairing with Alia Bhatt in Inshallah, to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, too created quite a craze. The film, which was to release on Eid 2020, has been delayed.

On Sunday, Salman took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!”

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

While the shooting of Inshallah is still to begin, the film itself has been much-talked-about since the day it was announced. The film’s pairing, in particular, came in for intense criticism, with many commenting on the obvious age difference between the lead cast. Reacting to the criticism, Alia had said: “I didn’t get any criticism. I think I got a lot of excitement. I think speculation is also a form of excitement in a way and why shouldn’t there be speculation. There should be and at least I am not bothered by that and I don’t think Salman or Bhansali sir are bothered. I think this is a filmmaker who has given us very good films, he is someone who we all are very fond of and I think we should just trust him with his vision.”

She further told Bollywood Hungama how excited she was when she got to know of her pairing with Salman. She said, “I literally remember myself jumping. I was not in town, I was out of the country and I was doing something and I got a call and I was like.. literally I ran to the corner and I jumped up and down for 5 minutes because I was so excited.”

Salman, of course, has his hands full. From September-end, he will be seen hosting the 13th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss which takes off on September 29. On Sunday, a promo video was released which mentioned that Bigg Boss 13 will only be four weeks’ long.

The promo was shared by Colors, in which Salman says, “Kripya dhyan dein is baar Bigg Boss ki gadi hogi Sitara special. Chaar hafton me pahuchaiyegi finale pe, tatkaal. Uske baad bhi celebrities kurta faad ke banaenge rumaal.Jaldi aaiye warna pachtaaiye. (Please pay attention! The Bigg Boss vehicle will be star special this time. It will take us to finale quickly, in four weeks. The celebrities will still create drama and chaos. Come soon or regret later.) Come soon!”

