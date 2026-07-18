Gurgaon man says private jobs can transform middle-class lives, challenges old-school career beliefs
A Gurgaon man says talent and hard work can help people build successful private-sector careers.
A Gurgaon man has urged young professionals to look beyond the conventional preference for government jobs, arguing that private companies have helped countless people from middle-class families significantly improve their financial circumstances.
(Also read: Man claims it cost him ₹74 lakh to quit government job for IIM-A, explains how)
In a video shared on Instagram, the man spoke about the earning potential and career growth available in the private sector. He said that talented individuals willing to work hard could achieve remarkable professional growth within a few years.
‘Private companies have transformed lives’
The man, identified as Safal Sabharwal, highlighted how major private organisations have created opportunities for people who began their careers with modest salaries.
“Do you know how many lives these big companies have transformed? Many people from middle-class families have been able to completely change their circumstances because of the opportunities offered by such organisations,” Sabharwal said in the video.
He claimed that some professionals who entered the workforce with a monthly salary of merely ₹10,000 had managed to increase their earnings substantially after gaining a few years of experience.
“Some started their careers earning just ₹10,000 a month, but within four or five years, their salaries rose to nearly ₹1.5 lakh. There is immense growth potential in the private sector,” he added.
Questions traditional preference for government jobs
Sabharwal also questioned the long-standing belief among many Indian families that government employment is the only reliable path towards financial security and a stable future.
“People should not blindly follow the old-school belief that only government jobs offer a secure future. If you have the talent and are willing to work hard, you can certainly build a successful career in private companies,” he said.
The video was shared with the caption, “Positive of private jobs in India.” Through the clip, Sabharwal appeared to encourage youngsters to assess career opportunities based on their abilities, professional interests and potential for growth rather than following traditional expectations.
(Also read: NIT alum leaves ₹45 LPA Microsoft job to prepare for UPSC. Internet backs her)
Watch the clip here:
Internet users react
The clip had received limited reactions at the time of writing, with several viewers agreeing with Sabharwal’s observations. “That’s the power of private jobs,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Yes, I agree with you.”
A third person added, “This is true.” Another viewer offered a more cautious perspective and wrote, “Very true, but it probably requires a degree from a Tier 1 college.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More