Gurgaon man says private jobs can transform middle-class lives, challenges old-school career beliefs

A Gurgaon man has urged young professionals to look beyond the conventional preference for government jobs, arguing that private companies have helped countless people from middle-class families significantly improve their financial circumstances. A Gurgaon man says private jobs can transform middle-class lives and offer faster salary growth. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In a video shared on Instagram, the man spoke about the earning potential and career growth available in the private sector. He said that talented individuals willing to work hard could achieve remarkable professional growth within a few years.

‘Private companies have transformed lives’ The man, identified as Safal Sabharwal, highlighted how major private organisations have created opportunities for people who began their careers with modest salaries.

“Do you know how many lives these big companies have transformed? Many people from middle-class families have been able to completely change their circumstances because of the opportunities offered by such organisations,” Sabharwal said in the video.

He claimed that some professionals who entered the workforce with a monthly salary of merely ₹10,000 had managed to increase their earnings substantially after gaining a few years of experience.

“Some started their careers earning just ₹10,000 a month, but within four or five years, their salaries rose to nearly ₹1.5 lakh. There is immense growth potential in the private sector,” he added.

Questions traditional preference for government jobs Sabharwal also questioned the long-standing belief among many Indian families that government employment is the only reliable path towards financial security and a stable future.

“People should not blindly follow the old-school belief that only government jobs offer a secure future. If you have the talent and are willing to work hard, you can certainly build a successful career in private companies,” he said.

The video was shared with the caption, “Positive of private jobs in India.” Through the clip, Sabharwal appeared to encourage youngsters to assess career opportunities based on their abilities, professional interests and potential for growth rather than following traditional expectations.

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Watch the clip here: