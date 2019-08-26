Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah indefinitely delayed? Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house says it will ‘not go ahead for now’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:21 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-anticipated project Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead, appears to have been shelved by the production house, as suggested in an official statement by Bhansali Productions.

“Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now... Further announcement will be out soon... God willing@prerna982,” the official account of the production house stated on Monday.

Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now... Further announcement will be out soon... God willing🙏🏻@prerna982 — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) August 26, 2019

According to a report in ETimes, a source has revealed that work on the script is still underway, due to which it cannot go on floors as per the schedule. The report quotes a source as saying, “Sanjay only narrated the first half of Inshallah to Salman. He wasn’t ready with the post-interval sequences. Salman asked Sanjay to also read out the second half and how the film would play out, especially the climax which is very important in the film. Inshallah is a sweet love story and the way the film is treated will be very different from any of Salman’s films that we have seen in the last few years.”

The source continued, “Inshallah isn’t a staple Salman film. It doesn’t have over-the-top action or applause-inducing, power-packed one-liners that Salman’s Eid releases are famous for. They both felt that it would have a more organic feel if it came out later in the year. As of now, they are thinking of December 2020 as the time to release the film.”

Salman’s latest tweet led to speculation over the release of the film. The actor had written on Twitter, “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!” This left his fans wondering if the actor was hinting at completing the film on time or was releasing another film on Eid.

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, however, confirmed a few hours later that Salman was indeed planning to release one of his other films on the festival.

Salman Khan makes big announcements...

⭐ #Inshallah - the film that reunites Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali - *won't* arrive on #Eid2020.

⭐ Salman will retain #Eid2020 release week. Will bring another film instead. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2019

Salman is currently shooting for Dabangg 3, which is set to release on December 20 this year. He is also said to star in the Hindi remake of 2015 Korean film, Veteran, to be produced by Atul Agnihotri.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 14:34 IST