Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia pens a heartfelt note for ex Anuj Sachdeva post elimination, says ‘the journey has just begun’. See pics

tv

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:08 IST

Actor Urvashi Dholakia and ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva’s journey has come to an end on dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The two were evicted this weekend following which Urvashi left a heartwarming note for Anuj on Instagram, calling it her “best 2 months.”

Anuj shared a glimpse of their last dance performance, to Mr India song Kaate Nahi Kat Te, on Instagram with the caption, “These memories will last forever...” Commenting to the post, Urvashi wrote, “We worked together for the first time and believe me the journey has just begun .. i know its difficult for others to respect the fact that we share a cordial relationship as friends but we know the truth and that’s all that matters .. it was the best 2 months I had spending hours of working with u and this is just a start.”

Anuj also shared a boomerang video from his time with Urvashi and captioned it, “To retain fondly, as of a memory!”

Urvashi also shared a short video from their performance and wrote, “Jeevan ke kis modh pe, kab koi mil jaaye; kaun keh sakta hai” (Chandni, 1989).”

Urvashi has accused the makers of the show of “partiality towards certain couples” while adding that “if there’s no drama, then there’s no prize.” Calling it a fictional show, Urvashi told Bombay Times in an interview, “How can a couple be consistently moving up the scoreboard and yet be at the bottom four times in a row? Is this a dance show or a popularity contest? And if we are being judged on popularity, then I am not ready to believe that 35 years of work leads to a low fan base. Where’s the score board to show where each of us stands when it comes to audience’s votes plus judges’ scores? If the show was all about young couples, then why bring us in? If you have brought us on the show, then why the partiality?”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor turns into an enchantress in black at Lakme Fashion Week finale. See pics

About working with her ex, Urvashi had said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “Why it should be a problem working with an ex when we can work with unknown people! He is still someone we have known and have been with. As far as working techniques are concerned, we all are different and have different ways of working. Of course, we also adjust just like we adjust with other 10000 people.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 11:07 IST