Nach Baliye’s Anita Hassanandani would come home crying after getting trolled online, says husband Rohit Reddy

Television actor Anita Hassandani and her husband Rohit Reddy’s recent horror act on Nach Baliye season nine received applause from the audience, the contestants and the judges. In her performance, Anita played a witch, whereas her husband played her victim.

After amazing everyone with their act, the host Manish Paul had asked Anita a question, “Anita, don’t you think negative characters don’t receive much love when are compared to the positive characters ?”

To which Rohit had a reply, “She took up a negative role of a character named Shagun in the TV show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. For the first six months of playing this character, Anita would come home crying every day, because she received a lot of negative comments and trolls from fans on a regular basis on her social media. There were also times when she received threatening emails.”

Anita later played another negative role on Colors’ hit show, Naagin 3. She played a human serpent out for revenge. She made her debut in Bollywood with movies like Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage.

Nach Baliye 9 has five ex-couples and five current couples fighting it out to win the coveted trophy. It is being produced by Salman Khan and airs every Saturday and Sunday, 8pm on Star Plus.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 15:51 IST