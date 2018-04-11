Anita Hassanandani doesn’t bother about criticism as long as TV ratings are high
Actor Anita Hassanandani says that she doesn't mind illogical plot lines of TV shows if the audience likes it.
Anita Hassanandani might have started her television career with Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii (2001), but it was the lead role in Kkavyanjali (2005) that made the actor a household name.
After being a part of popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she progressed to the big screen, acting in Krishna Cottage (2004), Dus Kahaniyaan (2007), and Ragini MMS 2 (2014), to name a few. However, this never stopped her from taking up TV shows.
Anita has been a part of Ye Hai Mohabbatein for the last five years and she is brutally honest when asked if it gets monotonous. “For me, the character I portray is colourful and has a lot of shades. Therefore, it doesn’t feel like I am doing the same thing. There are so many variations every time I start shooting,” she says.
And what about the criticism that daily soaps get, of being over-the-top and having illogical plot lines? “I don’t care about the criticism as long as the ratings are coming in. You can’t justify [it to] everybody and please everyone. After 4-5 years [of a running show], you have to do small, illogical things. As long as they work [with the target audience], it’s fine,” says Anita, who is currently trying her hand in the web space, with Galti Se Mistech.
So, which medium excites her more — television, films or web? “As an actor, I don’t mind the medium as long as I have a good part to do. The web is very different from the other two. There’s hardly any makeup. In terms of acting, it’s very different from a daily soap. I didn’t think I would enjoy it so much. Web is a much more evolved medium,” says Anita.
