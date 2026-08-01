Centre extends deadline for NCCF, NAFED to meet Nashik onion procurement target

Pune: The Centre has extended the deadline for the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) and the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to complete the procurement of 2 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of onions from farmers in Nashik.

The two agencies were initially asked to complete the procurement by July 31. However, since the exercise began in May, they have procured only about 1.2 lakh MT.

Harsha Kamini, Nashik branch manager of NCCF, told HT that while the Centre has granted an extension, no fresh deadline has been set.

“The two agencies have to complete the procurement target as soon as possible,” he said.

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has also increased the procurement price from ₹2,175 to ₹2,335 per quintal with immediate effect and directed both agencies to procure only superior-quality onions.

Officials said the agencies are struggling to compete with traders, who are offering higher prices in wholesale markets.

“Superior-quality onions at the Lasalgaon wholesale market are selling for ₹2,400-2,800 per quintal, which is higher than the price offered by the two central agencies. As a result, many farmers are reluctant to sell their produce to them,” sources in the agencies said.

The agencies have set up more than 50 procurement centres across rural Nashik.

Bharat Dighole, founder-president of the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association, said the agencies are finding it difficult to attract farmers.

“Why will a farmer who has good-quality onions sell them to the central agencies at a lower price when they can earn more in the mandis?” Dighole asked, adding that the production cost is around ₹2,000 per quintal.

He said the Centre would have to raise the procurement price to ₹3,000 per quintal if it wants the agencies to procure good-quality onions from farmers.