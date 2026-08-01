MP Kang takes up Punjab’s railway infra requirements with Vaishnaw

Aam Aadmi Party’s Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Friday met Union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and submitted three separate representations highlighting long-pending railway infrastructure and public safety issues in Punjab.

Kang, who met the central minister in Delhi, urged him to approve the construction of a Railway Under Bridge (RUB) at the Nawanshahr railway crossing on the Rahon-Ghakuwal-Kariyam Road in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

He said the railway crossing remained a major bottleneck for thousands of commuters, farmers, traders, schoolchildren and emergency vehicles, causing severe traffic congestion and prolonged delays. “The proposed RUB will significantly improve connectivity, reduce traffic pressure on adjoining routes and ensure safer, smoother movement for the public,” he said.

Kang also requested the construction of an underpass at the railway crossing on Kariyam Road in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. He said the railway gate remained closed for nearly 8 to 10 hours every day, severely affecting daily life in villages, including Rahon, Ghakowal, Karyam, Beli, Bara Pind, Bhauwal and Tapprian Bas.

He said the prolonged closure disrupted emergency medical services, daily commuting and agricultural activities, making the construction of an underpass an urgent public necessity. The MP, in a statement, thanked the Union minister for giving a patient hearing to the concerns of the people of Punjab.