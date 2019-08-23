Have you seen these pics of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor? See them here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 20:31 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities were seen out and about in Mumbai ahead of the weekend. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted waving to fans at Bandra railway station where he attended the launch of a special postage stamp. Dressed in a black jacket and distressed denims, the actor waved to hundreds of his fans outside the station.

Shah Rukh Khan’s unveils a postage stamp in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh Khan waves to the fans. ( Varinder Chawla )

Lisa Haydon, who walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week on Thursday, was spotted at a restaurant on Friday. She is expecting her second child with husband Dino Lalvani and was seen in a strapless black dress.

Most of the celebrities remained busy with their work commitments. Alia Bhatt, who has been signed to star opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, was spotted at the filmmaker’s office. She looked stunning in a no-makeup look and a white ethnic ensemble.

Alia Bhatt and Lisa Haydon spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

While Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Sunny Super Sound for the dubbing of his next film, Ananya Panday was seen during an ad shoot at the Mehboob studio. Chhichhore star cast including Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Grover and others were also seen promoting the film at the studio.

Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Panday at work. ( Varinder Chawla )

The star cast of Chhichhore during promotions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was spotted at her favourite food joint. Jacqueline Fernandez was seen visiting a clinic in Bandra. She was in a traditional kurta-churidaar suit. Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a bright yellow jumpsuit at her Pilates class. She waved to the photographers with a smile. Janhvi Kapoor headed out for her next shooting schedule and was spotted at the Mumbai airport with a pillow.

Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena Kapoor has returned from her London vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. She is a judge on dance reality show, Dance India Dance and was joined by special guests Sunny Deol, son Karan Deol and newcomer Sahher Bambba for the promotion of their film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Meanwhile, Kareena’s son Taimur was spotted having fun time with his nanny in the city. He was seen stretching and trying to do a full split while playing.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas team joins Kareena Kapoor on Dance India Dance. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taimur spotted playing in the city. ( Varinder Chawla )

Taimur having fun in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also read: Tara Sutaria, Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde turn on the heat at Lakme Fashion Week. See pics

A special screening of the film Angry Birds 2 was held on Thursday. Comedian Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda have lent their voice for the dubbed version of the film. While Kapil was seen with his mother, Kiku was seen with his family at the do. Krushna Abhishek, who is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, attended the screening with wife Kashmira Shah and twin sons.

Kiku Sharda, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh at Angry Birds 2 screening. ( Varinder Chawla )

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 20:19 IST