Tara Sutaria, Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde turn on the heat at Lakme Fashion Week. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:26 IST

Actor Tara Sutaria is the latest Bollywood actor to add glamour to the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. The actor walked the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar in a retro look.

Tara was dressed in a short black dress with frills, paired with a full sleeves top and thigh-high boots for her first ramp appearance at LFW. She hair fell on her shoulders and she faced the audience with a smile. Tara made her debut with Student of the Year 2 this year and will now be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan.

Tara Sutaria raises heat at Lakme Fashion Week. ( Varinder Chawla )

Happy Bhag Jayegi actor Diana Penty and Mohenjo Daro actor Pooja Hegde also took to the ramp on Friday and were spotted at the venue in traditional lehengas. While Diana looked gorgeous in an ivory lehenga by designer Ridhi Mehra, Pooja was seen in a purple lehenga by Jayanti Reddy. The two actors were seen bonding backstage and posed for the cameras. De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh is also set to walk the ramp for designer Nachiket Barve on Friday.

Pooja Hegde and Diana Penty were showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week. ( Varinder Chawla )

A host of Bollywood celebrities walked the ramp on Thursday. Lisa Haydon, who just announced her second pregnancy, is currently in India and walked the ramp in a dramatic gown. Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur turned showstopper for designer Alka Sharma.

Two Bollywood couples also raised temperatures at the fashion week on Thursday. While Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza were seen in a candid look in blue casuals, Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar couldn’t stop blushing and smiling as they walked hand in hand on the ramp.

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza and Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar walk the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week on Thursday. ( IANS )

Mrunal Thakur and other models perform during the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Thursday. ( ANI )

Also read: Katrina Kaif stuns all as Manish Malhotra’s showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week. Check out pics

Earlier, Katrina Kaif had opened the fashion week by walking the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra on day 1. Several other Bollywood celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Khushi Kapoor had turned up to support him. He later hosted a star-studded bash post the event.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 18:25 IST