Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor reaction to her Prada song: ‘He told me I have a natural swag’

Actor Alia Bhatt has said that her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, loved her debut music video, titled Prada. The song, performed by Alia and The Doorbeen, was released online on August 13 and has accumulated close to 20 million views on YouTube.

“Ranbir loved it,” Alia told The Times of India. “He has a very good ear for music and he told me it’s going to be a big hit. He told me that I have natural swag.” Alia said she also ‘played it for Karan Johar’, and ‘he also loved it’. “I played it for Baadshah and he was also very, very supportive and said it’s a good song.”

While The Doorbeen has delivered a massive hit in Lamberghini, the band said that they were nervous before Alia jumped on board, which they saw as validation. “We are still figuring out what path to follow, and once we get a single from the pros in the business, we will go on that path and that validation is very important,” they said.

In recent months, Alia has often accompanied Ranbir to New York, where his father, Rishi Kapoor had been undergoing treatment for cancer. Speaking about Ranbir’s reputation as being ‘difficult’, Alia had told TOI earlier, “He’s not difficult. He’s a gem. But he’s had a troubled past… How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life. Aur main thodi na kam hoon.”

Alia wrapped up the Ooty schedule of Sadak 2 recently. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur and is directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, alongside Salman Khan, RRR alongside JR NTR and Ram Charan, Karan Johar’s period drama Takht, alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, and Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

