Alia Bhatt’s Prada Song teaser: Her eyes do the talking in Doorbeen’s new music video. Watch

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:35 IST

The teaser of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming music video, The Prada Song is out and shares a small glimpse of the actor ahead of its release on Tuesday. The Doorbeen duo Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma can also be seen setting up the mood in the video.

Alia had earlier given a Stranger Things twist to her debut music video in order to tease fans. After sharing the first look poster of the video, Alia posted a short video on Instagram Stories to give a sense of the upcoming single to her fans and followers.

With the theme song of the popular supernatural thriller Stranger Things playing, the video shows a van with psychedelic colours in the background. The video then turns upside down -- another reference to the show’s plotline of alternate dimension existing in parallel universe.

She also tagged the Lamberghini hitmakers and Jjust Music Official. The first look, which the actor shared on Friday, shows Alia with the musicians with a colourful and tropical aesthetic.

Alia already appears to be a fan of the popular Punjabi number, Lamberghini and was spotted dancing to the song at a friend’s wedding in a viral video.

Alia is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Sadak 2, being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. She will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film that brings back the original pairing of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Salman Khan.

Her upcoming big budget film, Brahmastra will show her pairing with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. It is set to hit theatres next year.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 11:33 IST