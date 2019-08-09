Prada: Alia Bhatt shares first look at her debut music video with Lamberghini makers The Doorbeen

music

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:43 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt is set to make her music video debut soon, with Lamberghini hitmakers The Doorbeen. She shared the first look poster of video, titled Prada, on social media on Friday.

“My first music video Coming soon! @thedoorbeen @jjustmusicofficial @katalystworld,” Alia captioned her post. The photo shows her with the musicians, basking in a colourful, tropical aesthetic. Alia also shared a video on her Instagram stories that showed a van in a dark room bathed in neon lights.

It was earlier reported that the song would release on August 5. A DNA report quoted a source as saying, “Alia features in the track, for which she shot in Mumbai recently. The artistes may drop the new song on August 5.” Alia already appears to be a fan of the music duo and was spotted dancing to their song Lamberghini at a friend’s wedding in a viral video.

Alia also recently launched her own channel on YouTube. She has so far shared videos of her new home, a BFF game with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Friendship Day and a video detailing her morning routine.

Alia wrapped up the Ooty schedule of Sadak 2 last week. The film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur and is directed by her father, Mahesh Bhatt. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, alongside Salman Khan, RRR alongside JR NTR and Ram Charan, Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht alongside Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 19:46 IST