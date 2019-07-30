Alia Bhatt to feature in Doorbeen’s Prada video, to be released on August 5: report

bollywood

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:23 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently came up with her own YouTube channel, will now be seen in a music video titled Prada. The video comes from the makers of hit single Lamberghini, Doorbeen.

A DNA report quoted a source as saying, “Alia features in the track, for which she shot in Mumbai recently. The artistes may drop the new song on August 5.” Sometime ago, a video showing Alia dancing to Lamberghini at a friend’s wedding went viral online.

Announcing her YouTube channel, Alia had said, “I have done the Instagram world, the Twitter world and now I am trying to get on to the Youtube world. You will get to see a lot me just being. Totally unadulterated.”

Alia was last seen in Kalank and has been currently working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the first film in his a fantasy trilogy that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

She will soon begin shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah that pairs her opposite Salman Khan for the first time. Set for Eid 2020 release, Inshallah is a love story where Alia plays a young aspiring actress while Salman essays the role of an older businessman.

Later this year, Alia will also begin working on Karan Johar’s directorial multi-starrer Takht. Takht will also star Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor, among others. She is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 19:22 IST