Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make a handsome couple as they step out of Dharma Productions’ office, see pics

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:01 IST

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often spotted together and Monday was no different when they were seen leaving the office of Dharma Productions in Mumbai. Alia looked pretty in a beige-coloured long dress while Ranbir kept it casual in a T-shirt and a pair of trousers.

Alia has been away from Mumbai for a while. She was in Ooty for the shoot of her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2, a sequel to his ‘90s hit Sadak. Ranbir, too, has remained busy and some reports suggest he has been prepping for his next with Yash Raj Films, Shamshera.

( Varinder Chawla )

The couple recently returned from New York, a city they often visit to meet Ranbir’s father and mother -- actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Rishi has been based in the Big Apple since September last year, where he has been undergoing treatment for cancer. Despite reports and statements by different film personalities about his return to India, ahead of his birthday in September, there is no confirmation.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time onscreen in their film, Brahmastra, an Ayan Mukerji production. The duo shot for the film on an extended stay in Varanasi, earlier this year. The makers of the fantasy trilogy launched the logo and teaser of the film on Mahashivratri in March this year during the famous Kumbh Mela. Ranbir reportedly plays a superhero in the film.

( Varinder Chawla )

Alia has her plate full with films -- she has Karan Johar’s directorial Takht as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. While the former is a multi-starrer featuring Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the latter will see her being paired with Salman Khan. Alia also has SS Rajamouli’s tentatively titled RRR.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 08:58 IST