Priyanka Chopra’s five-tiered birthday cake cost Rs 3.5 lakh, was Nick Jonas’ idea

On actor Priyanka Chopra’s 37th birthday, husband and singer Nick Jonas pulled out all stops to throw her a dazzling party. The centre-piece of the bash was the massive, five-tiered birthday cake, which the internet had joked was as tall as Nick.

Now, a new report claims that the red-and-gold cake, which complemented Priyanka’s outfit of the day, was worth its weight in dollars. The cake makers, Divine Delicacies Cakes, made the chocolate and vanilla concoction for about $5000 (Rs 3.45 lakh), as per a Pinkvilla report.

Priyanka celebrated her special day with friends and family in Miami. She was seen cutting her birthday cake with Nick, mother Madhu Chopra and cousin Parineeti in tow. The actor was seen in a red and gold dress which was in the same colours as the cake.

Priyanka also wore a tiara that read ‘birthday girl’ on her head, while the cake was decorated with glitter and ornate designs. Nick had also shared a video of Priyanka in the same red dress. “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday,” he had captioned the video.

Parineeti also wished Priyanka on Instagram: “In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you. Actress or sister @priyankachopra.”

The celebrations had continued on a yacht where the couple along with their guests were seen partying. Priyanka and Nick had also shared photos from their vacation.

Many pictures of Priyanka riding a water-scooter in the pink bikini, smoking a cigarette with Nick and her mother on her side and Nick taking a shower wearing nothing but shorts had gone viral. The actor was even trolled for smoking despite suffering from asthma and being a crusader for promoting a cracker-free Diwali.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 13:01 IST