Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy domestic bliss as they take her pet dog for a stroll, see pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted on Sunday, with husband Nick Jonas, out on a stroll with her pet dog, Diana. Pictures of their outing have surfaced online.

In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen wearing a maxi dress; a black and white spotted one. Nick is casually dressed in a pair of blue trousers and leopard-prints multi-coloured shirt.

It is not clear where the couple was seen but some fan sites suggest they are from New York, where work on a Jonas Brothers’ music video is currently on. Happiness Begins, the fifth studio album by Jonas Brothers, released this June.

Priyanka celebrated her birthday in Miami recently and shared a bunch of pictures with her fans. In one picture, shared by the actor, Priyanka is lying on an inflated boat in a pink bikini and holding on Nick’s leg, who sits close to her. They are lovingly looking at each other. The picture was a huge hit and got a response from Nick’s mother, Denise too, who wrote “my favourite” in the comments section. In other pictures, shared by Priyanka, she can be seen in multi-coloured co-ords, striking a pose on the deck of a boat.

In yet another picture, presumably from her Miami vacation, she sleeps blissfully with a family/friend with an infant sleeping in between them.

Some pictures from Priyanka’s birthday celebrations from Miami became controversial too. In one of the pictures, she was spotted smoking, which immediately drew the ire of Twitter. Trolling her, people questioned her on the act as she had, in the past, stated that she has asthma and that firecrackers during Diwali caused the disease.

Actor Parineeti Chopra, her cousin who was also present at the celebrations, was asked later about the same but she refused to answer.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 09:03 IST