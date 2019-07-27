Parineeti Chopra reacts to cousin Priyanka Chopra’s smoking controversy

While promoting her upcoming film Jabariya Jodi, actor Parineeti Chopra was asked for her reaction to cousin Priyanka Chopra’s smoking controversy. Priyanka was photographed smoking on a yacht during her birthday celebrations in Miami and was trolled because she had said that’s she’s an asthma patient. Priyanka had also advocated against the use of firecrackers during Diwali.

On being asked about her reaction to the controversy, Parineeti told India Today during an interaction, “I respond by saying that I have no right to answer this question, so I won’t.” Among the many pictures that surfaced online, one showed Priyanka smoking a cigarrete with husband Nick Jonas sitting beside her. He could be seen smoking a cigar with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra.

Parineeti had joined Priyanka and Nick in Miami for the party. Parineeti had also shared a picture on Instagram from their fun time on the yacht with the caption, “Miami done right! Chill day on the boat laughing, dancing and making merry. Best way to celebrate a bday I’d say.”

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, “Diwali is injurious to health, not smoking. Because Asthma is caused due to Diwali, not smoking. Thanks to Priyanka Chopra for such a great research.” Many fans had also requested Parineeti in the comments section to not let Priyanka smoke.

Parineeti had also attended Priyanka’s cake-cutting ceremony and posted a picture along with a birthday message. “In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There’s never gonna be another like you. Actress or sister @priyankachopra.”

Parineeti will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi, which revolves around the practice of abducting grooms and forcefully marrying them to girls without their consent.

This is their second film together after the sucess of their 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee. It will hit theatres on August 2.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 11:31 IST