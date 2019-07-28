Priyanka Chopra shares best pics from Miami vacation, her pink bikini look is everyone’s favourite. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra is still not over her recent Miami vacation and has shared some of the best pictures from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. The pictures have been liked by everyone from Paris Hilton to Hillary Duff to Priyanka’s mother -in-law, Denise Jonas.

The most romantic of them all is the one which shows Priyanka lying in an inflated pool, wearing a pink bikini. The actor can be seen wearing matching gloves as she holds on to husband Nick Jonas’ foot, and the two embrace each other.

Priyanka captioned the picture “My heart” and Nick reacted to it with heart emojis. Nick’s mother Denise Jonas commented on the post, “my favorite.” Paris Hilton dropped a fire emoji in response to the post.

The second picture gives a closer look at the couple as Priyanka leans her head on Nick’s chest and looks at him lovingly. Actor Hillary Duff called the picture, “sweet” while actor Nargis Fakhri wrote, “Ahhhhh to be in love.”

The third post shows Priyanka, dressed in colourful striped co-ords, striking a pose on the yacht. Priyanka was joined by cousin Parineeti Chopra, mother Madhu Chopra and several friends in Miami. She has also shared a picture of her nap time with her friend’s baby and captioned it, “The best kind!! An Aydin sandwich.. #babylove.”

Also read: Parineeti Chopra reacts to cousin Priyanka Chopra’s smoking controversy

Earlier, Parineeti had shared two pictures on Instagram - one from their yacht outing and the other from Priyanka’s cake-cutting ceremony. She had captioned one of the pictures, “Miami done right! Chill day on the boat laughing, dancing and making merry. Best way to celebrate a bday I’d say.”

Many pictures of Priyanka riding a water-scooter in the pink bikini, smoking a cigarette with Nick and her mother on her side and Nick taking a shower wearing nothing but shorts had gone viral. The actor was even trolled for smoking despite suffering from asthma and being a crusader for promoting a cracker-free Diwali.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 08:56 IST