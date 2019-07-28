Alia Bhatt announces Sadak 2 schedule wrap with two Instagram posts. See here

Alia Bhatt has been shooting in Ooty for Sadak 2 with father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt. And after several days of filming in the beautiful Tamil Nadu town, the actor announced that the schedule had wrapped.

The announcement came with the 26-year old praising her father's energy, which she said is more than the "whole crew put together". The Highway actor posted a picture with Mahesh on Instagram and wrote, "Schedule wrap.. My not so old man has more energy than the whole crew put together. Love you daddy. Until next time."

Not leaving her sister behind, Alia also shared a funky picture of the trio's footwear in which she is wearing a pair of pink flip-flops, while Pooja dons a pair of magenta shoes.

Almost a fortnight ago, Alia shared with fans that she is prepping up for the Ooty schedule which seemed to have commenced on July 12. Prior to that, Alia also recorded the scratch version for a song which will feature in the film.

"It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film, so Bhatt sir is being meticulous about it. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August," a source had told ANI.

Sadak 2 is a remake of Mahesh’s 1991 blockbuster of the same name and will star Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The actors will share screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, lead actors of the original film, which was a romantic thriller and revolved around the life of a young man who falls in love with a sex worker. Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is slated to hit the big screens on March 25, 2020.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 15:41 IST