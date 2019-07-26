Mukesh Bhatt rubbishes Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding rumours. Here’s what he said

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most fancied couples in Bollywood and many of their fans want to see them married. According to some reports, rumours of the two tying the knot have been doing the rounds. However, some of Alia’s family members have squashed them.

According to a report in Times of India, it was rumoured that Alia had picked ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to design her wedding lehenga after she was spotted outside the designer’s store in Mumbai. However, Alia’s uncle Mukesh has rubbished all such reports. Speaking to In.com, the producer said: “This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?”

According to the portal, her step brother Rahul Bhatt too, spoke on the subject. “Alia is my step-sister. We don’t stay together. I don’t know much about her life’s development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) Jodi. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it.”

Alia is currently in Ooty, shooting for her next Sadak 2, which will mark her father Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after nearly 20 years. The actor has been sharing pictures from the picturesque hill station. The actor has her calendar packed with films — for much of early 2019, she was busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where she has been paired with Ranbir for the first time. Alia also has Karan Johar’s next directorial, Takht; a multistarrer which also features Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, where she will be paired with Salman Khan for the first time in her career.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 10:27 IST